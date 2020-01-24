Deandra Dottin returns to bolster West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup squad

Spread the love















Deandra Dottin has been recalled to the West Indies Women’s team named for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia from February 21- March 8.

Dottin, who has been out for eight months following surgery, is among the 15-member team that will be led by Stafanie Taylor, who also back from injury.

In 2016, the West Indies Women won their first-ever ICC World Cup as part of a famous World Cup-winning trifecta with the West Indies Men’s team and West Indies U19s.

Head of the CWI Women’s and Girls’ Selection Panel, Ann Browne-John, said the team was a good mix of new and experienced players.

“The World Cup squad continues to show a blend of experience and young emerging players. It is boosted by the return of Captain Stafanie Taylor who was out of the T20 series against India through injury,” she said.

“We are also pleased to welcome back Deandra Dottin who made such a big impact on international cricket in the past few years until she was sidelined by injury. The two experienced fast bowlers Connell and Selman who have also been on the injured list are now are back in the squad.

“Lee Ann Kirby returns to the team after an extended absence but she has shown herself to be a prolific scorer. In addition, the introduction of the young fast bowler Cherry Ann Fraser is ideal for the Australian pitches which are generally fast with some bounce. The team has the experience and talent to excel at the World Cup.”

The West Indies Women will play Pakistan in three warm-up matches in Brisbane ahead of the official start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The first group match of the tournament will be played against Thailand on February 22 in Perth, followed by Pakistan on February 26 in Canberra, England on March 1 in Sydney and the final group stage match against South Africa on March 3, also in Sydney.

FULL SQUAD: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-Captain), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Windies Women’s World Cup schedule: West Indies vs Thailand February 22, WACA, Perth; West Indies vs Pakistan February 26, Manuka Oval, Canberra; West Indies vs England March 1, Sydney Showground, Sydney; West Indies vs South Africa March 3, Sydney Showground, Sydney. Semi-Final 1 & 2 March 5th, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, and Final March 8th, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.