DCA to issue notice of removal to a popular bar tomorrow

By Elesha George

The Development Control Authority (DCA) will serve Enoch Beazer, the owner of Shack-a-Kai, in Barbuda, with a notice to remove a bar and restaurant that he erected on Princess Diana Beach.

The building, which is less than 100 feet from the high-water mark was officially opened on Monday, November 25th, 2019 and sources confirm that the opening has already attracted visitors from as far as Europe.

However, the building was constructed without approval from the proper authorities.

Chief Town and Country Planner at the DCA, Frederick Southwell said the owner will be served with a notice, today, to remove the structure immediately.

The building will have to be moved to a location that is approved by the Barbuda Council.

Southwell also shared that they may ask Beazer to regularise the building by acquiring the requisite permissions from the Barbuda Council, but added that if the structure poses a problem for other land users, it will have to be removed.

Jacklyn Frank, Chair of the Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs Committee on the Barbuda Council told OBSERVER media that this was not an isolated incident where people are erecting buildings on the sister isle without the local government’s permission.

