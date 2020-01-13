DCA defeats Chinese in friendly basketball

Spread the love















In a match originally planned to be a social event between employees from the Development Control Authority (DCA) and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) quickly turned into a professional business league match between the two teams.

The friendly game was held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020

The DCA Ballers went on to rout the Chinese 91-49. Despite the score, however, the match was highly entertaining and competitive in spots. Each quarter was played on 10 minutes running clock with five (5) players per team. Though the CCECC team was primarily comprised of Chinese nationals, two Antiguans joined forces putting their skills on display. However, that did not prove to aid much as the DCA Ballers outscored them by more than half.

Clement Antonio, Deputy Chief Town and Country Planner for the DCA who was instrumental in staging what is to be a 3-part sport social in collaboration with the CCECC commented on the friendly match.

“Today’s game took our diplomatic and friendly relations with China to another level. The commandries and sportsmanship displayed, showed us that we have a lot in common. There was no language barrier on the court, the ball did the talking,” Antonio said.