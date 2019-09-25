D Gisele Isaac’s cases to be heard next week

By Latrishka Thomas

October 1st to October 9th 2019 are the dates set for the hearing of three cases that have been filed by the government about five years ago against the former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education (BoE) D Gisele Isaac.

In those cases, Isaac, who was suspended from the aforementioned position in 2014, has been accused of fraud and other wrongdoings during her tenure at the BoE.

She further detailed the ongoing legal battle to OBSERVER media saying: “I was arrested three times, the first time in June of 2015, the second in December 2015 and the third in May of 2016, on charges that I did all kinds of things in Board of Education, most notedly that the Board of Directors and the Minister who gave me raises in 2004 and 2009 were not authorised to do so and the third case has to do with a contract that was given to Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts by the Board.

“I am really not sure, to tell you the truth, what I’m charged with because as I said the documentation is there so I don’t know what it is I’m alleged to have done.”

However, the Chairman of the United Progressive Party said that she is not fazed and will do whatever it takes to ensure that justice is served.

“I fully expect that I will be vindicated, exonerated, proven to be honest and honourable in the courts. I have nothing to hide. I have confidence in God. I have confidence in my Attorney, Dane Hamilton Senior. I have confidence in myself. Facts are facts and one of the things I have made it a practice to do is document my whole tenure at the Board of Education, so I expect the documentation to speak to itself. I expect justice to be done and if it’s not done, I will continue my pursuit,” she said.

However, even after October 9th, the former BoE Executive Secretary has two other legal matters pending in court.

