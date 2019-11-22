Culture Director Vaughn Walter dies suddenly

By Elesha George

Director of Culture, Vaughn Walter, has died Friday evening. Reports are that Walter was working at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium and while preparing something to eat he reportedly collapsed.

Walter has spent the past 20 years, while working under three different administrations in the cultural arena. From 1999 he served as the Coordinator of Carnival and subsequently the Chairman of Carnival. He was then made Director of Culture in 2009 and serves in that post to present.

This past May, Walter was seconded to be the Director of Carifesta 2021 as Antigua and Barbuda will be hosting the roving biennial-festival. In an effort to have him give his full attention to this new task, Annette Aflak, has since been named the Acting Director of Culture in May with renowned pannist, Khan Cordice, as Deputy Director.

News of his death comes just about a month after he announced his plans for retirement after his tenure concludes in 2021.

Walter was the son of the Antigua and Barbuda’s second Premier and National Hero, Sir George Herbert Walter and Hyacinth Walter.