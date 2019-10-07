Couple who allegedly committed fraud to plea this month

By Latrishka Thomas

Justice Stanley John has orderedFrancine Spencer and her husband George Spencer to return to court on October 14th to be arraigned after they allegedly pretended to be real estate sales agents and obtained large sums of money from unsuspecting victims.

The alleged fraud occurred on November 13th, 2009, at Redcliffe Street when Francine Spencer allegedly obtained $27,600 for the sale of land she was not authorised to sell.

In addition, another victim complained that he was swindled between March 15th and May 7th of that year at the same location when she collected $69,100 by falsely pretending to be a real estate agent with lands available for sale.

In June 2010, police were conducting a sting operation on Cross and Redcliffe streets where they had the couple under surveillance. When the officer confronted the duo in the building which, at that time, housed Superman Cellular Phone repair shop, Francine dove under the rails of the balcony and tried to escape by jumping from the second storey into an alley.

