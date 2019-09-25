Cornwall offered second LI assistant coaching job

By Neto Baptiste

Former national and Leeward Islands all-rounder Wilden Cornwall has been asked to stay on as the assistant coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the upcoming Professional Cricket League (PCL).

This is according to sources who said the Antiguan has been offered a two-year contract and will work along with recently confirmed coach and former West Indies opening batsman and Nevisian, Stuart Williams.

When contacted, President of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Enoch Lewis, confirmed than an offer has been made to one of two coaches recommended by Williams for the role. The president however, did not confirm if it was Cornwall who had been offered the deal.

Sources close to the organisation has said however, that Cornwall is yet to put pen to paper but is expected to finalise the deal in short order.

Cornwall would have served for two years under now former coach and former West Indies fast bowler, Winston Benjamin.

Efforts to reach Cornwall, who is presently in St. Kitts, proved futile.

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board, about two weeks ago, confirmed that Williams will coach the sub-regional squad for the next two years. Williams was chosen ahead of Benjamin given his experience as a coach at the international level.

The Nevisian coach, who is currently with the St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), is expected to start in his new role from October 1.