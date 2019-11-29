Cornwall: I Will Remember This Day For The Rest Of My Life

By Neto Baptiste

Spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall, said he will remember Wednesday’s performance against Afghanistan in a one-off Test for the rest of his life.

Cornwall, in just his second Test, put the West Indies in command of the match on opening day, as his figures of 7-75, left the hosts reeling at 187 all out.

“It has been a long journey which started with the Leeward Islands for a long period of time in four day cricket and dominated for a long period. I am getting the success now, so I just have to keep myself in the loop and keep on performing like this for the West Indies. So far, it’s the best day I’ve had in Test cricket so I have to cherish this day and I will remember this day for the rest of my life and keep getting performances like this as the journey goes on,” he said.

Cornwall intervened with Afghanistan in good stead at 84 for one as the Leeward Islands and Antigua player made full use of the spin-friendly conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, to singlehandedly destroy the host’s batting line-up.

The player said he knew it was his day from his first delivery

“Well, the pitch was offering a little bit of spin early and a little bit of moisture, so I just take it [use it] and put the ball in the right areas … from the way I see how the first ball came out I said

[to myself]

that I am going to be a handful on this pitch so I just backed myself and did the job for the pitch,” the Antiguan said.

Cornwall’s first-innings figures were the best by a West Indies spinner since Jack Noriega’s 9-95 back in 1971.