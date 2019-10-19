Cornwall Eyeing Improved Test Performances

By Neto Baptiste

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall said his aim is to “deliver the goods” during the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 27th in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the Antiguan was named in a 14-man squad alongside countryman Alzarri Joseph for the Test to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehra Dun, Afghanistan.

“After coming off the CPL, I am just trying to get in some work with the Antigua national team and do my fitness work outside of that and see how much I can prepare leading up to the India series. I think I already have a taste of what Test cricket is about so I just have to go and start to perform. I can’t wait any longer to start to deliver the goods at that level so I have to put myself in a position to perform and not really setting any goals, but performance is the key,” he said.

Cornwall, 26, earned his Test cap in August this year after taking 260 wickets in 55 first-class matches besides scoring 2,224 runs at an average of 24.43.

The player, who recently represented the St. Lucia Zouks in the Hero CPL, however expressed dissatisfaction with his performance in the region’s premier T20 competition.

“I wouldn’t say I am happy. I think I had a few good starts and gave it away and I think I could have carried on, and had I carried on then, maybe, I would have been in the [West Indies] T20 squad, but it wasn’t one of the best CPL squads I’ve had. I think the role that I was given I did it well and it’s just up to me to carry on and make bigger things but it didn’t happen so next time around I have to make sure I do those things and see how far that performance can take me,” Cornwall said.

Cornwall is currently representing Antigua and Barbuda in the Leeward Islands 50 Overs tournament being played here.

Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph.