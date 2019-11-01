Cops in Trinidad probe kidnapping of schoolgirl

Police are now responding to a alleged report of kidnapping for ransom in the San Juan area involving an 18-year-old schoolgirl.
Senior police sources told Guardian Media that the schoolgirl was snatched outside a popular fast food outlet in the Croisee shortly after midday.
Investigators say that officers of the Special Operations Response Team(SORT) have been contacted and are on their way to the area along with officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad(AKS).
A $30,000 ransom has been reportedly been demanded for her safe release.