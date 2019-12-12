Cool and Smooth All-Stars remain undefeated

By Carlena Knight

The Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball All-Stars remain undefeated as they recorded their third straight win on Tuesday night.

Playing in Grenada, the All Stars thrashed Grenada’s Tornadoes Possi 99-71 with Sandals’ Keroi “Dragon” Lee leading the charge, netting a game high 35 points.

He was assisted by skipper and Transport Board player, Marlon “Buju” Charles, who had 25 points, and Humroy Wright of Anjo’s Wholesale who made 20.

This follows a 79-36 win over Soul Rebels in their second match-up and a 72-59 triumph in their first encounter.

In their second match on Monday night, Wright led the All-Star with an impressive 30-point performance, while teammate Keroi “Dragon” Lee contributed netting 14.

The 12-man squad is expected to return home today.