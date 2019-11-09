Contract bridge association face challenges taking game into schools

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua Contract Bridge Association (ACBA), Deverel Forde, has lamented what he calls unsurmountable challenges faced by the organisation in their attempts to take the game into the schools.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Forde said the association has tried without much success to start a fruitful schools programme and attract young players to the game.

“We have made attempts and one of the problems we have had in the past is that the schools have indicated to us that their schedules are already packed tight and they don’t have room to put us on their curriculum. However, we have tried to make arrangements to have sessions after class but I don’t know if the children have too much work, or homework, but they have not been able to give us any arrangement there,” he said.

The association, starting next week, will be having two months of training programmes as they attempt to bring new blood into the sport and increase the association’s’ membership.

Forde is hoping for more success this time around.

“Our last session at the bridge club we had about six people who came for training and eventually only one went the distance so we are having some patience and making an effort in this round to try and see if we can attract a lot more people. I know there are people who have been asking and I am expecting them to come and we are starting next week Tuesday at 5 in the afternoon,” he said.

Sessions will be held at the association’s headquarters located on Factory Road, just east of the St John’s Fire Station and begins next Tuesday at 5 pm.