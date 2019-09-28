Contaminated water issue affects gov’t printery

A day after OBSERVER mediareported on the rat infestation that’s affecting productivity at the government printery, a more serious issue has surfaced.

Yesterday, this newsroom was reliably informed that the workers at the state-owned entity are not allowed to use the water there for fear that it may be contaminated by rat urine.

This new revelation has now resulted in the employees calling on the government to relocate them from the plant, which is located off Coronation Road.

