By Orville Williams

Health Minister, Molwyn Joseph, has disclosed that at least three community clinics across the island will be closed within the next few months, to facilitate restorative work.

“Public Works has undertaken an accelerated programme in order to bring our clinics up to standard,” Minister Joseph said. “There are three clinics that are scheduled to be fixed within the next two, three months: Old Road, Johnson’s Point [and] Bolans.”

