CO Williams gets contract for second major road project

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has awarded a contract, and plans are underway to commence work to rehabilitate four major roads on mainland Antigua.

The second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project will see the resurfacing of Valley Road, Old Parham Road (north), Anchorage Road and Sir Sidney Walling Highway (Factory Road). A release from Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) said.

Barbados-based CO Williams Construction Limited was “most desirable among the bidders for the execution and completion of the works”, the communiqué added.

Public consultations, social inclusion and gender equality, public education and the implementation of a traffic management plan are amongst the key components of the project. Funding is being provided through a loan from the Caribbean Development Band (CDB) in the amount of EC $63 million.

Minister of Works, Lennox Weston stressed the importance of ensuring that national infrastructure projects are climate resilient, meet accessibility requirements and that the Government and people Antigua and Barbuda get value for money.

Read more in today’s newspaper