Cleanup of WIOC oil spill gets underway

Clean up efforts are currently being undertaken in the Yorks community by personnel from the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) and the Department of Environment, in an effort to reduce the impact of an oil leak from WIOC’s premises along Marble Hill Road.

“The release occurred as a result of heavy rainfall on the evening of Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The rains were so intense that it caused a breach of our containment system such that we were unable to stop the flow from leaving our facility,” WIOC said n a press release to the media yesterday.

However, the outflow of fuel oil has stopped and according to Chief Operations Officer Sharon Thomas there was no further impact to the affected areas.

Read more in today’s newspaper