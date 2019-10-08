Cleaners stun Burton’s, Area 51 record second win

By Carlena Knight

Burton’s Laundry continue to struggle in this year’s edition of the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball league.

Playing on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex, the once top team went under to Cleaners as they were edged out by nine points, with a 69-60 scoreline.

Jaheem James was the leading scorer for the victors with 23 points, while teammate Tyreke Lewis netted 21.

Burton’s Reginald “Reggie” Barnes had 18 points and teammates Damion “Duckman” Floyd and Earl Lavishere contributed scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Burton’s thus far have only won one match.

Newbies, Area 51 Invaders recorded their second win of the season, trouncing Dixie 75-47.

Steadroy “Happy” Graham had a season high 36 points for the victors with nine three-point bombers.

He was assisted by Teon Joseph who had 14 points.

Kareem Blair was the lone player in double figures for Dixie with 21 points.

In the other match played that night, Blue Waters defeated Galley Bay 52-41.

Ishan Peets had 19 points with assistance from teammates Tristan Jacobs and Baldwin Anthony Jr. who made 13 and 10 points.

Galley Bay’s Naik Nedd had 12 points in a losing effort.