CHL employees refute new CEO’s claim that outstanding wages have been addressed

By Elesha George

At least four of 15 workers employed by Caribbean Helicopters Limited (CHL) have reached out to OBSERVER media to deny ever having met or spoken with the company’s current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanner Jones, concerning payment of outstanding wages.

Jones had told our newsroom last Saturday and again on Sunday, that he had spoken to the employees who were all happy with the arrangements being made to pay them more than seven months of overdue wages and vacation pay.

But on Monday, some of the workers denied even knowing that there had been a newly installed CEO, much less to have any conversation with him personally or through any lawyer. They said they still have not been paid for more than seven months and have had to hire the services of attorney Stuart Lockhart, who they have asked to file a lawsuit against the former CHL CEO, Neil Dickinson, who headed the company during those seven months.

