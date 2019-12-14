Chanlah Codrington hit by vehicle

Former Parliamentary Representative for All Saints West, and Deputy Speaker of the Lower House in the United Progressive Party (UPP) administration, Chanlah Codrington, is resting comfortably at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), after he was involved in a road accident at around 6:00 pm this evening.

Codrington, who was also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Public Works, was walking along the Sir Sydney Walling Highway in Gunthropes, in the vicinity of the Rubis service station, when he was hit and thrown to the roadway by a vehicle travelling at a moderate rate of speed.

His accident was not a hit and run as reported earlier.

More information to come.