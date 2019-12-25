CGID Calls On The Government Of Antigua & Barbuda To Conduct A Creditable Investigation Into Alleged Abduction Of Twins From Guyanese Mother

Spread the love















According to 721News.com, the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID) is deeply concerned that Antigua and Barbuda government authorities have not resolved allegations that twin babies were stolen from Guyanese national, Ms. Keoma Hymer, minutes after they were born at a hospital in Antigua on September 7, 2004, while she was in transit there.

Evidence suggests that that 14 year old twins are alive. One allegedly resides in Antigua and the other in the US. It is inexplicable that this matter remains unresolved. Consequently, CGID has asked the US State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate this allegation as it potentially constitutes abduction and human trafficking.

Ms. Keoma Hymer is a Guyanese national, from Mahaicony, ECD, who was 19 years old and 7 months pregnant when she boarded a LIAT flight from Guyana to St. Martin on September 4, 2004. The flight in-transited in Antigua where she became ill. She was transported by ambulance to Holborton Hospital in St. Johns, Antigua, now renamed “Mount St. John Medical Center,” and was admitted. Incidentally, Ms. Hamer gave birth to identical twin girls prematurely on September 7, 2004, at Holborton Hospital. After delivery, Ms. Hamer saw her babies alive and heard them cry. She watched as a group of nurse took them away. This was witnessed by other patients. This was the last time she saw the twins.

Ms. Hamer recalls that a short while after the nurses left with the twin babies, a particular nurse returned and informed her that the babies had died. Ms. Hamer expressly told the nurse that she wanted photographs, hence, she must keep the babies and hand them over to her aunt on her arrival. The babies were not handed over to Ms. Hamer’s aunt. No photographs were taken. No account was given about what happened to the twins. Shortly after this episode, Ms. Hamer’s representative returned to hospital to pay the outstanding bill. However, hospital staff advised the representative that there was no record of Ms. Hamer’s hospitalization at the hospital. Hence the refused the payment. Her admission and medical records had disappeared. Later when Ms. Hamer visited the hospital and was also told no record of her hospitalization exists.

CGID herein releases documentation establishing that Ms. Hamer was indeed a patient at Holborton Hospital at the time. Dr. Joseph A. John has certified this fact. Dr. John has also attested that he and Dr. Abbott oversaw Ms. Hamer’s care. He also detailed her medical condition and treatment; albeit his claim of the circumstance of her delivery seems inconsistent with established facts. There are also photographic and medical records of Ms. Hamer pregnancy and travel to Antigua. The claim that the babies had died appear to have been false. Several witnesses have attested to seeing the babies alive at birth. They allege that the babies were neither stillborn nor died after birth, but were allegedly stolen. There is strong evidence that the twins have now been identified. One allegedly lives in Gambles, Antigua, and attends Christ The King School. The other ostensibly lives in Syracuse, New York.

In the attached letter dated June 24, 2019, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Health, Mr. Molwyn Joseph, advised Ms. Hamer, that this matter is under investigation. On December 4, 2019 Acting Police Commissioner, Mr. Atlee Rodney, informed Ms. Hamer that DNA tests could not exclude the purported parents as the true biotical parents; albeit, the credibility of the Police DNA tests is dispute. This test was ostensibly done in July 2019. Despite numerous requests, the results remained hidden from Ms. Hamer.

Administrators at Foundation Mix School, where one of the identified twins previously attended, have indicated that at enrollment, a purported parent claimed that the child was adopted from the Commonwealth of Dominica. Commenting on this matter, an official from the Ministry of Health & Social Welfare of the Commonwealth of Dominica said: “Our records do not reflect any adoption of the said child.” Serious questions remain unanswered. What are the names of the parents listed on the birth certificates and in which country were the certificate issued? How can a child who is allegedly adopted carry the DNA of the adopted parents? Who collected the samples and supervised the alleged DNA test? If the purported parents had indeed given birth to the twins, where is the evidence, such as photographs and medical records, of the pregnancy?

Did the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda gather this crucial evidence? Why was the alleged DNA test done in secret and without credible witnesses? Only tests results from DNA samples collected in the presence of a Judge, Ms. Hamer, her attorney, where the entire transfer chain is supervised by the courts to preserved the integrity of the process, can be deemed credible and legitimate. This process must ensue urgently.

CGID calls for a thorough, fair and impartial Police investigation of this matter, which potentially involves serious criminal conduct if the allegations are substantiated. An alleged party in these allegations currently resides in the US and allegedly works as a medical professional in the York City School system. CGID calls on New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio to direct the NYPD and the Department of Investigations to review these allegations.

Moreover, CGID calls on the government of Antigua & Barbuda to do everything within its power to resolve this matter urgently as it undermines public trust it its institutions. A nurse Roxan Babb-McCurdy, as well as nurse Lynette Daniels, were allegedly nurses at Holborton Hospital and on duty at the time of Ms. Hamer’s hospitalization. We call on all persons with knowledge of the alleged abduction and trafficking to contact and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a timel