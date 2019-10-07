CashWiz thief gets new sentencing date

By Latrishka Thomas

October 11th is the new date set by Justice Stanley John for the sentencing of Marcel La Pierre Armande who staged the robbery of CashWiz Antigua five years ago.

In early July, this year, La Pierre Armande pleaded guilty to stealing from the very pawn shop for which he was the manager and was supposed to be sentenced later that month. However, he was not able to learn his fate at that time.

According to the facts of the case, on January 11th, 2014, the football coach raised alarm by calling his wife and informing her that CashWiz had just been robbed by masked men who he claimed to have encountered on his way into the store.

His wife reportedly contacted the owners, who then called the police.

The defendant also called the police and gave them a story similar to the one he had relayed to his spouse.

When the police arrived on the scene, the defendant was sitting outside the business establishment with a head injury which he said was inflicted by the gunmen.

The police, upon noticing that the store was in disarray, asked the defendant for the tapes from CashWiz’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, but the accused claimed that the gunmen had taken them.

It was when the police asked the manager of Woods Mall for their camera footage, that the investigators noticed something completely contrary to Armande’s story.

