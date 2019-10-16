CashWiz thief fined $15K

By Latrishka Thomas

Marcel La Pierre Armande was fined $15,000 in the High Court of Justice, for staging the robbery of the CashWiz pawnshop five years ago. If he fails to pay the fine, Armande will be jailed for three years.

In handing down the sentence, yesterday, Justice Stanley John ordered the convict to pay $5,000 on or before October 18th and the balance on or before November 30th. He was also placed on bond for three years.

In early July this year, Armande pleaded guilty to stealing from the very establishment for which he was the manager.

According to the facts of the case, on January 11th 2014, the football coach called his wife to inform her that CashWwiz had just been robbed by masked men who he claimed to have encountered on his way into the store.

Both he and his wife reportedly called the police after ending the phone call.

When the police arrived on the scene and noticed that the store was in disarray, they asked the defendant for the tapes from CashWiz’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, but the accused claimed that the gunmen had taken them.

It was when the police asked the manager of Woods Mall for their camera footage, that the investigators noticed something completely contrary to Armande’s story, and that he was the one who had robbed the store.

