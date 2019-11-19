CARICOM told to lead by example in fight for reparatory justice

By Theresa Goodwin

CARICOM leaders are being urged to use the “bold step” taken by Prime Minister Gaston Browne as motivation to further propel the fight for reparatory justice.

The Antiguan and Barbudan leader recently penned a letter to the President of Harvard University, Lawrence Bacow, demanding payments for the gains Harvard enjoyed at the expense of Antiguan slaves.

In his letter dated October 30th, 2019, Browne also argued that the law school continues to remain silent despite having received correspondence from the government’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders almost a year ago.

However, Associate Professor at Columbia University, Dr Verene Shepherd said that in 2013 CARICOM made a bold bid to join all the other activists in the fight for reparatory justice and they have made small progress since.

She is hoping the call by PM Browne would inspire a re-energised campaign.

“CARICOM itself needs to lead by example and get re-energised; it can’t be just a few Prime Ministers and a few activists. There needs to be a means by which leadership is going to be there to energise the movement because it is slowing too much,” Dr Shepherd said.

