Carib Brewery signs MOU with Antigua and Barbuda

By Latrishka Thomas

The first batch of beer produced in Carib Brewery Antigua is expected to hit the shelves in 2021, and to seal the deal, a formal agreement — Memorandum of Understanding or MOU — between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and Carib Brewery was signed on Monday.

“Our discussions with Carib Brewery have landed us in a position where [on Monday], we signed an MOU and the plans there are to start the construction and integration of the former Wadadli Brewery building in second quarter of this year and to have first pint, so to speak, of beer and other products roll off by the second quarter of 2021,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration, EP Chet Greene.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Carib Brewery, Peter Hall said that, “this is going to be a significant brewery which entails significant investment”.

But not only will this development entail a multi-million-dollar investment, it also promises a major economic injection for the twin island nation.

In addition, Hall shared that “in fairly short order we will also intend to establish an indigenous brand as well for Antigua, a real beer of Antigua made in Antigua”.

Greene also said that locals will be the primary beneficiaries of employment opportunities provided by the agreement between the government and regional beverage company.

