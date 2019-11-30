Carib Brewery could be located in A&B

By Orville Williams

Antigua and Barbuda could be in line for further economic injection, after Cabinet recently announced it has entered into discussions with a regional brewery, for operation on the island.

The company, which has been identified as Carib Brewery, is already operating in some capacity in several CARICOM countries and is slated to produce more than 60,000 cases of brewed products (including beers, malts, juices and soft drinks) for consumption and export through [this] fifth brewery, if permission is granted. These products have already been established in major Caribbean markets and in Florida – where the US plant provides products for the Caribbean diaspora in the United States.

A delegation from the company met with Cabinet this week, where they examined and discussed a draft-Memorandum of Understanding. The delegation also made the case that an Antiguan brewery would have a place in the market, as OECS-trade is dominated by beer and other beverage products.

Read more in today’s newspaper