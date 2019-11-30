CARE project facility may be named in honour of former resident

By Latrishka Thomas

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph has proposed that the new purpose-built CARE Project facility may be named in honour of the late Kevorn “Grand Master” Ettienne who was a resident at said facility.

The Minister said that he will be bringing the idea before the Cabinet saying, “I will be, in collaboration with my colleagues that I have worked with for the past several years, put before the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda that we name the new CARE Project Complex in honour of Kevorn. Whether it’s Kevorn’s House or Kevorn’s Care Complex, we will decide.”

The idea which was received by applause, was disclosed during the 29-year-old’s home-going service on Thursday November 28th during which the Health Minister delivered the eulogy.

In addition, Joseph said that he intends to advocate for greater support to be given to disabled individuals through new legislation.

