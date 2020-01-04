Car stolen at gunpoint recovered

Spread the love















A Toyota Vitz RS was stolen at gunpoint from owner, Sylvester Weston, last night at Ffryes Beach.

According to the car enthusiast group, Antigua Streetz, Deon Jenkins made the discovery today and has since been in contact the law enforcement to provide further information.

Antigua Streetz had immediately put out a social media blast upon receiving the report of the stolen car. Contributors and members of the sight had been on the lookout for the stolen car ever since which led to the prompt discovery this morning by Jenkins.