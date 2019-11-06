Captaincy decision for my own good, says Thomas

Antigua’s wicketkeeper batsman, Devon Thomas, said he turned down an offer to captain the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the pending Regional Super50 tournament so that he could concentrate more on his batting.

In an exclusive interview with OBSERVER media, Thomas who led the sub-regional squad last year, said this year’s tournament is important to him and that he wants to devote his entire attention towards improving some aspects of his game.

“In my personal life, I am going through a few incidents so I just want to play and enjoy myself on the field. I captained the Super50 last year and I am the vice-captain [this year] but I turned it down just for this tournament because this is a very important tournament for me so I just want to sit back and play some cricket,” he said.

Thomas amassed 238 runs in eight matches last year with a highest of 71, scoring only a single one half century in six innings. He scored at an average of 39.66.

As for his aspirations this year, Thomas hinted that he would take one game at a time.

“When I go [to] St Kitts and see the conditions and see the pitches, then I will set my goals from there. I don’t just want to set goals and next thing I turn up and certain situations and the atmosphere is not right; so I have to set it like that,” the player said.

The team will be captained by wicketkeeper batsman, Jahmar Hamilton.

Leeward Islands open their campaign today, November 6th, when they take on Combined Campuses and Colleges at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Leeward Islands finished second form bottom in Group B of the Regional Super50 last year, amassing only 13 points from their eight outings.