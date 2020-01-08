Calsey Beazer-Joseph chairs re-constituted Barbuda Council

Spread the love















By Theresa Goodwin

Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) member Calsey Beazer-Joseph made history yesterday by becoming the third female to chair the Barbuda Council, the local governing arm on the sister island.

The other two females who previously served in that position were Francine Francis and Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) Senator Knacyntar Nedd.

Beazer-Joseph was elected during a special ceremony that was held to swear-in the newly appointed BPM Councilman Devon Warner, and elect new officers to serve on the various committees that make up the Council.

The newly elected chair has been a member of the Council for close to two years, and was first elected in 2018 during a by-election, and was re-elected in 2019.

She explained that over the past few years she has learned a lot as a Councillor and understands that with hard work comes much success.

