Cabinet makes joint decision not to pay compensation to BHM

By Elesha George

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has concluded that it will not pay compensation to road construction company, Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM) Co. Ltd. The joint decision was announced in this week’s post cabinet briefing notes, authored by Government Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst.

The company is reportedly asking for millions of dollars in compensation to complete the Sir George Walter Highway and the Friars Hill Road. BHM in the past, has blamed bureaucracy for the delays which has caused the company not to complete the job within the 20-month deadline.

The notes stated, “The Cabinet was informed that the firm is seeking millions of dollars in compensation because of claimed delays and changes in the plans by the Ministry. The Cabinet was assured that the claim is far from accurate. The Ministry of Works has made its own claims against the firm.”

During the post-Cabinet briefing, where media entities seek more details on the information shared, Hurst said “We reject their claims because we know that they had to move equipment from Barbuda in order to complete the work here in Antigua.”

