Cabinet extends passport recall period to June, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE)

The Passport Office of Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday 19th November 2019 announced that through a Decision of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda it has extended the recall period for all Antigua and Barbuda Machine Readable Passports beyond 31st December, 2019.

The Passport Office of Antigua and Barbuda, acting on a Decision of the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda commenced a recall of all Machine Readable Passports of Antigua and Barbuda from June 1, 2019 and was originally due to conclude on 31st December 2019.

The Cabinet, at its meeting on November 6, 2019, approved a new recall deadline for machine readable passports by another six months to 30th June 2020 to facilitate Antigua and Barbuda passport holders and new applicants who may have been unable to meet the original December 31, 2019 deadline.

All citizens of Antigua and Barbuda with a Machine Readable passport are advised that the document now becomes invalid on 30th June, 2020. Only ePassports will be valid for travel as of 1st July 2020. The recall of all Machine Readable passports will facilitate the use of only the new Antigua and Barbuda ePassport introduced in April 2017.

Cabinet is cognizant of the fact that a large number of people have responded to the recall and wishes to ensure that citizens of Antigua and Barbuda are not inconvenienced when travelling over the upcoming holiday period.

Application forms for the ePassports are available at the Passport Office, Queen Elizabeth Highway, the Antigua and Barbuda Missions in the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom or from the government’s website at www.ab.gov.ag. Further information is available from the Passport Office in Antigua and Barbuda at telephone 462-0092.