BVI government to distribute land for marijuana production

(Looptt) – British Virgin Islands has taken a somewhat unconventional approach to action its medicinal marijuana initiative.

Premier Andrew Fahie said his government will distribute half-acre lots of land to approximately 100 citizens, for the cultivation and production of medicinal marijuana.

During a recent interview on the Honestly Speaking radio show, hosted by Claude Skelton Cline, Premier Fahie said the government hopes to have the marijuana programme fully on-stream by May of this year.

We’re looking at Paraquita Bay for 50 acres of land, to empower 100 Virgin Islanders, 100 Belongers and we are doing it by districts. The Territorial members will also be able to include some youngsters, so at least the minimum of 10 persons per district for each of the nine districts,” he said.

Premier Fahie said this land distribution exercise will empower the lucky recipients, allowing them to captain their own ship and eventually secure their financial independence.

He said the government is working on incentives that would attract potential investors. The aim he said, is to have at least one investor set up shop in the BVI.

He said “We have other areas that we are looking at in terms of how do we get more major companies to bring their established companies — or one of them — in here to function. We have some of them we are already speaking to, to bring in their innovation, and that is going to open up the BVI tremendously.”

During the Premier’s First District Annual Report and New Year’s Party which was held recently, he asked those against the marijuana initiative to consider all the positive opportunities the new venture will bring to the territory.

“I would understand people who object to the medicinal marijuana, but while we are here fighting to see if we should move forward, others are getting ahead of us. But that wouldn’t happen under this government,” he said.

Premier Fahie who is also the Minister of Finance, believes this initiative will pave a path for additional career opportunities for the people of the British Virgin Islands.

He said opportunities for product development, processing, marketing and research are currently being explored.