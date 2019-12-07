Business League Football semis to kick off today

By Carlena Knight

Four business places will battle it out in the semi-finals this afternoon in their quest to secure the 2019 Business League Football title.

Former champions, West Indies Oil Company (WIOC), Heritage Hotel, APUA Telecoms and Hermitage Bay were the four teams who advanced to the semis after winning their quarterfinals matches.

However, defending champions, Dew’s Vipers did not make it out of the group stage.

WIOC was the first team to advance after defeating Gail Christian Law Enforcers, 2-0, with goals from Jeron Samuel and Jaron John.

APUA and Hermitage Bay Strikers followed suit as both teams recorded the largest score-line victory with 3-0 wins in their respective encounters.

APUA hammered Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) as Roger Hurst, Baryan James and Romai Gidersing all found the back of the net for the victors, while Rodney Lawrence recorded a hattrick for Hermitage Bay Strikers.

Heritage Hotel were the final team to secure a semi-final spot after edging out General Post Office 1-0 with a strike from Donald Francis.

The semi-finals is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at the Golden Grove playing field with WIOC battling Heritage Hotel, while at 5:30 pm, Hermitage will face APUA Telecoms.

The winners of both matches will square off in the finals which is scheduled for December 13th. A venue for that event has not yet been announced.