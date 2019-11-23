Business League Football playoffs to kick off today

By Carlena Knight

The playoffs will kick off this weekend for the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth PIC Business League football tournament.

The top 4 teams from Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4 will battle it out in the knockout format this evening in the hopes of moving on to the quarter-finals where the top 8 teams will face off.

Heritage Hotel will play Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) at 5 in New Winthorpes while at 6, former champions, West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) will face Eric’s Trucking Sugar Apple Catering.

In Golden Grove at 5:15, Gail Christian Law Enforcers will battle St James’s while at 6:30 at the same venue, Hermitage Bay Hotel will play National Parks Authority.

Meanwhile, A S Bryden & Sons will meet Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) at King George at 5:15 while an hour later Antigua Rainforest Company will face Young Farmers.

Defending champions, Dews Vipers will also be in action that day at Tryum, at 6:16, versus APUA Telecoms while, an hour earlier, Sandals FC will battle General Post Office.

The top 8 advancing teams will battle it out next Saturday.