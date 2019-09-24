Business League Football kicks off

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions in the Ministry of Sports Cool & Smooth PIC Insurance Business Football League, Dew’s Vipers began their hunt for back-to-back titles on a high note over the weekend with an impressive 6-1 win over Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) in Zone 4.

Nigel Graham and Andre Nicholas both scored braces for the champion team. Teammates Nyque Watkins and Joshine Lawrence also found the back of the net for the victors.

Curtain Bluff also recorded a big win on Saturday afternoon thrashing Kennedy’s Blue Diamonds 6-0.

Ramies Alphonso was the leading goal scorer hitting home twice for the victors while Yanic Lapps, Roy Yorks, Tishawn Phillip and Stefan Smith also scored.

Antigua Rainforest Company also recorded a big win over the weekend in Zone 2 trouncing Blue Waters Hotel 5-1 with S. Semper hitting the back of the net four times.

In the other games played that day, APUA Telecoms defeated Eric’s Trucking Sugar Apple Catering FC while Starfish Halcyon Cove beat APUA Head Office 4-1.

Calvin Goodwin, Donald Francis, Andy Williams and Romane Ault all scored for the victors while Troy Jules scored for Head Office.

CHAPA Bulldozers beat Ministry of Works 5-1, Sandals drew with Brownie’s Bread Shop, one-all, with goals from Jason Benjamin (Sandals) and N’degwa Malone (Brownie’s Bread Shop).

A.S. Brydens and Sons Ltd. edged out Jumby Bay Island 2-1; General Post Office drew with Dixie 2-2; Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority played to a one-all draw with Galley Bay.

General Post Office played to a two-all draw with Dixie, St. James’s edged out KFC 3-2, West Indies Oil Company beat Jolly Beach 1-0, Public Works Department (PWD) Hot Mix fell to National Parks 1-0, while Royalton beat High Ballers Construction 2-0, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) drew with Young Farmers 3-3 and Ministry of Tourism edged out Bryden’s Food Service 2-1.