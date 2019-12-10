Business all-star team records first win

By Carlena Knight

Following the culmination of the 2019 edition of the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament, an all-star team left the shores of Antigua and Barbuda and recorded their first win on Saturday night, beating Grenada 72-59.

Keroi “Dragon” Lee was the leading scorer for the victors with 18 points while Kareem “Macky” Edwards sank 12.

The 12-man squad which comprises members from varying business companies left Antigua on Thursday for Grenada to compete in a number of friendly matches with teams from the Spice Island.

Mario Samuel, Keroi “Dragon” Lee and Adissa “Rass-i” Harris of Sandals, Andre Grigg and Michael Jeffers from APUA Water, Shawn “Gizmo” Williams, Marlon “Buju” Charles, Ndegwa Malone and Kareem “Macky” Edwards of defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), Kelvin “Shugy” Simon of Burton’s Laundry, Eric Joseph of Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers and Humroy Wright of Anjo Wholesale are the players who make up the all-star team.

The team is also accompanied by Carl “Bowlie” Knight as head coach, Oleno Knight – manager, and Carlton Brodie – referee.