Burga’s murder case listed for January Assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

Calvin “Burga” James is now set to stand trial in the High Court on two counts of murder and several other charges.

The high profile case was committed to the January criminal assizes yesterday after Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh was presented with 16 exhibits, six of which the prosecution requested to be tendered in the High Court.

The 56-year-old Perry Bay resident is facing multiple charges for allegedly murdering Tahisha Thomas and Sanchezca Charles, shooting Lawrence James with intent to murder him, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition for the events which allegedly occurred October 5, 2018 at Donovans.

Additionally, he is accused of larceny of a revolver valued $5,000 and three rounds of ammunition valued $350 each.

He allegedly stole the gun and ammunition some time between September 28th and October 5th at Marble Hill.

On the day of the shootings James was said to have gone to the house where his sister Ineta Liburd lived with her daughter Tahisha Thomas, her son Lawrence James and her son’s girlfriend, Sanchezca Charles.

When he was informed by the other occupants of the house that Liburd was not at home at the time, he reportedly shot them at close range.

At that time, James was on bail for allegedly wounding Liburd and another of her daughters three years prior.

After the brutal attack, James went on the run and was not caught until Sunday 13th January 2019.

An ex-policeman captured him in the early hours of the morning in the Hermitage or Pearns Point area.