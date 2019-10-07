Bullets win again as PMS and ACB make light work of opponents

By Neto Baptiste

Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets chalked up another victory in the LL Supply Ltd, IBSC Tape Ball T20 Classic on Sunday, defeating Dredgers by 54 runs.

Winning the toss and opting bat, Bullets raised a square 150 all out in their 20 overs with Jeff Lawrence hitting a top score of 32 not out. Richie Thomas and Owen Graham also contributed to the total with 25 and 22 runs, respectively.

Mervin Higgins did the damage with the ball for the opponents, grabbing four wickets for 13 runs in four overs. He had assistance from Justin Athanaze who picked up two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Dredgers under achieved, getting only 96 runs in 18.5 overs before they were bowled out by Bullets. Melvin Charles top-scored with 31 runs, while Tyrone Williams Jr added 23 to the total.

Owen Graham, Deran Benta and Kimani George each picked up three wickets in a winning cause. The win moves Bullets to 55 points at the top of Zone B.

There was victory as well for AUA Cool & Smooth PMS as they defeated Auntie Sue’s Kitchen Herberts United by 10 wickets in a one-sided affair.

Batting first, Herberts performed poorly at the crease, reaching only 67 for nine in their allotment of 20 overs. Michael Harilall was the only scorer of note with 15 runs. Cordelle Oliverre and Hughon Tonge both snatched three wickets for the victors.

PMS then cruised to their target, reaching 70 without loss in just nine overs. Julian Charles had a top knock of 42 not out, while Ashfield Weatherhead contributed with 25 not out.

Meanwhile, ACB Warriors enjoyed a similar margin of victory over Plumbing Electrical Ltd, winning by 10 wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat did not fare well for Island Boys after they were all out for 29 runs in just eight overs. Shaquan O’Neal was the pick of the bowlers for ACB, bagging five wickets for just eight runs in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, ACB easily got to 34 without loss in just two overs. Elroy Francis hit a top score of 29 not out.

In other matches on Sunday, Buckleys 3J’s defeated Desi Boys by six wickets; Future Stars beat Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by six wickets; All Stars had the better of Flyers by five wickets; and Thunder Kings won by default over Classic Eleven.