Bullets: We have no respect for big name teams

By Neto Baptiste

The newly promoted Fitzroy Rewinding Pigotts Bullets FC, is not afraid of any team competing in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Premier Division.

This is the sentiment expressed by assistant coach, Kenford Samuel, who said the aim is to take maximum points from their clash against former champions Richie Rich Five Islands on Sunday.

“At this moment, we have no respect for anyone on the sense of the name. Five Islands is a good team so I am not taking anything away from them but when we go out I execute our game plan to the highest aspect. I expect nothing but a win in this area,” he said.

Bullets have won three and lost two of their five matches thus far in the competition and sit third on the on the 10-team standings with nine points.

Samuel, however, shared some concerns over his team’s defensive prowess but said they are working on fixing the issues.

“In that area we are trying to work as hard as possible to ensure that we concentrate more and shutout games in that aspect in the defense so going forward, that is something we’ve put on the table to the highest and make sure we get that part secured for next game,” he said.

Sandals/Inet Grenades lead the competition with 13 points from five matches as they remain the only unbeaten team in the competition. Greenbay Hoppers are second with 10 points.