Bullets coach: community support is key

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Coach of the Fitzroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullets, Kenford Samuel, has credited community support as one of the main factors behind his team’s current success in the ongoing Antigua Premier League.

“If your community is behind you as much as possible then you have a lot of guys. You know you have the critics [who] are always critical, no matter if you win, which is something good; but when the community comes together and says ‘hey we are supporting the guys’ then it’s a good feeling.

“We have two or three guys who are not from the community, both local and overseas, and they embraced them as a family and we just hope that it continues to play a part of our development and what we stand for, going forward.” The newly-promoted team before their match versus Old Road yesterday, were in the 3rd position with 12 points following their 1-0 win over Richie Rich Five Islands last weekend.