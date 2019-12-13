BPM to hold election primary today

By Latrishka Thomas

The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) is hoping that most of its 475 members will come out to the primary election today and indicate their preference for one of three candidates ahead of Nomination Day for the Barbuda local government by-election.

“We have a primary set for tomorrow, the 13th of December where we have three candidates vying to the nominee for the BPM — Mr Devon Warner, Ms Primrose Thomas, she is now aligned with us. She ran in elections for Go Green [and] she has now decided that the way forward for Barbuda is to make sure that she stands with the party that supports Barbuda, so that is with the BPM. Her hat is in the bag where that is concerned. And the last person is the former senator Mackenzie Frank, [he] has also indicated an interest in vying for that seat,” BPM leader Trevor Walker said.

Walker, who was speaking on OBSERVER AM on Thursday, said that they are hoping to replace the late councilman Freeston Thomas (one of the four BPM members who claimed victory in the March 27th biennial Council elections this year) with another BPM member.

