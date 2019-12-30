BPM claims victory in Barbuda by-election

Spread the love















The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) candidate, Devon Warner, has officially claimed the seat vacated by the late Freeston Thomas (BPM) in today’s Barbuda Council by-election held on the sister isle.

Warner garnered 69.8 percent of the total ballots cast with 309 votes as he soundly defeated his only challenger in the race, independent candidate, Hesketh Daniel who garnered 29.8 percent with 132 votes.

443 of the 1,167 registered voters cast ballots in Barbuda today:

Box 1 – Warner (113); Daniel (42); spoiled ballots (2).

Box 2 – Warner (93); Daniel (46); spoiled ballots (0).

Box 3 – Warner (103); Daniel (44); spoiled ballots (0).

Warner joins his fellow BPM Council members: Council Chairman Wayde Burton, Kendra Beazer, Nadia George, Jaclyn Frank, Kalsey Joseph, and Sharima Myers.

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has two members on the Council in the persons of Senator Knacyntar Nedd and Mackeisha Desuza.

Barbuda Representative, MP Trevor Walker sits as an ex-officio member of the Council and serves as it’s vice chairman.