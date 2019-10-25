BPM accused of ulterior motive in its request to remove Barbuda senator

Cabinet spokesman Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst has accused the Barbuda Peoples Movement (BPM) of “trying to weaken the support of other political parties operating in Barbuda,” as it seeks to drum up support via a petition aimed at removing the Barbuda senator, Knacyntar Nedd, from the Upper House of Parliament.

“The BPM entered similar objections to several Barbudans leading up to the 2014 general elections,” said Hurst, “in an attempt to remove almost 10 Barbudans from the Barbuda electoral list.”

“They were challenged,” Hurst explained, “Their residency in Barbuda

[was challenged]

because they worked in Antigua; they said that they were not resident in Barbuda, but that is not true. They considered themselves domiciled in Barbuda, but working in Antigua for an income.”

Hurst claimed that the 10 claims of non-residency by the BPM, and later heard by the Hearing officer, and subsequently by the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission on appeal, were all rejected.

It is on that basis that the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda decided to reject the claims, they say, were asserted by the BPM as it relates to Senator Nedd, and allow her to stay in the Upper House.

Read more in today’s newspaper