BlueJays on top after thrashing Empire

By Carlena Knight

Newly promoted team, BlueJays FC moved to the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division standings after their latest win on Thursday afternoon.

The BlueJays, who hail from the Cedar Grove community, stunned former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC by a 5-1 score line at their home turf at the King George V Grounds.

Keon Greene recorded a brace for the victors while teammates Dennie Henry, Kedar Clarke and Stephen Hughes also found the back of the net.

Empire’s Zaheim Greene scored the lone goal.

The BlueJays now have 19 points, two points ahead of second placed Willikies FC, while Empire remain in the 5th spot with 13 points.

Willikies were also victorious that day, edging out Bolans FC 1-0 with a strike from D’Jarie Sheppard in the 49th minute.

Bolans, after this loss, remain in the 10th position with seven points.

The dismal season for Point WestHam continued as they suffered their 7th loss and have still yet to win match.

WestHam went under this time to Police FC by a 3-1 deficit.

Nieke Martin (1st), Chad Vidal (6th) and Anthony Scott (63rd) all scored for the lawmen, while Junito Jeffrey (80th) scored the lone goal for WestHam.

The Point team remain in the dreaded relegation zone in the 11th spot with two points after nine matches, while the lawmen moved to 7th with 11 points.

In the lone Division Two encounter, Earthquakes FC and Belmont played to a one-all draw.

Belmont’s Jari Lewis drew first blood with a goal in the 68th minute while the equalizer came from Kareem Campbell in minute 73.

The Earthquakes skipped to the 7th spot with 10 points while Belmont remain in the 12th position with three points.

APL action will take place on Saturday night at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) starting at 5 as Drahz KFC Old Road will play Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers while, at 7, All Saints United will face Rawdon and Associates Parham FC.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, NNL Distributors Swetes will battle Sandals INET Grenades at 3, Richie Rich Five Islands will meet Fitzroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullets at 5 and defending champions PIC Liberta Blackhawks will hope to record their first win as they play Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers at 7.