BlueJays continue impressive run, WestHam still struggling

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Newly-promoted team, Blue Jays FC, continue to impress in their first go in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) league.

The Blue Jays, after their 5-1 thrashing of Empire FC, edged Bolans 2-1 at home in Cedar Grove to move into the 3rd position with 19 points.

Dennie Henry recorded a brace for the victors while Daniel Joseph scored the lone goal for Bolans.

The round-south team remains in the 10th spot with seven points.

Another promoted team, Point WestHam FC, unlike the Blue Jays, continues to have a dismal season as they suffered their seventh loss, this time to recently-demoted team, Tryum.

The 2-1 encounter at Tryum saw Daryan James hit home twice for the victors while Tesfa Simmons got one back for WestHam.

The victors now have 15 points and sit in 4th, while Point remain in the dreaded relegation zone with just two points after nine showings.

Meanwhile, in the lone Division Two match-up, JSC Progressors defeated Green City, 2-1.

The Zone Two encounter saw Craig Henry and Alex Brown score for the victors in the 55th and 67th minutes, while Carllon Warner scored the lone goal for Green City in minute eight.

Antigua Premier League action continues this weekend at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Tonight at 5:00, the defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks, will hope to secure their first win versus Richie Rich Five Islands, while at 7:00, Rawdon and Associates Parham will play NNL Distributors Swetes.