BlueJays back on top, Potters record first win

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Newly promoted team, BlueJays FC continue to have an impressive run in their first season of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division.

Iin their latest encounter on Thursday afternoon, the BlueJays, who hail from the Cedar Grove community, edged out Island Original John Hughes by a 1-0 score line.

A goal by Dennie Henry in the 51st minute moved the BlueJays to first on the 12-team standings with 22 points after 10 matches.

John Hughes, however, slumped to 7th with 13 points.

Potters Tigers recorded their first win of the season edging out Point WestHam, 3-2, at home.

Xavier Grayman was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors. Teammate, Josh Daniel also found the back of the net for Potters.

Terrel Richards and Junito Jeffrey were the goal-scorers for Point.

The Tigers rallied from being 2-0 down to secure their first three points and move one spot ahead in 11th with four points.

WestHam, on the other hand, dropped to the bottom of the table with two points after 10 matches.

In the other First Division encounter, Fort Road and Willikies played to a one-all draw.

Willikies’ Daniel Nanton drew first blood with a strike in the 57th minute while the equalising goal came from Jamaul Semper in minute 61.

Fort Road are 8th with 11 points, while Willikies are 6th with 15.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division matches played that day, Tamo FC and CPTSA Wings played to a one-all draw while Ace Trucking and Heavy-Duty Equipment Glanvilles FC defeated Urlings 1-0.

Antigua Premier League (APL) action continues today at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) starting at 5 pm, as Richie Rich Five Islands will play Drahz KFC Old Road while, at 7 pm, defending champions PIC Liberta Blackhawks will face NNL Distributors Swetes.

Meanwhile, on Sunday at 3 pm, Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers will battle Pigotts Bullets, Sandals INET Grenades will meet All Saints United at 5 pm, and Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers will play Rawdon and Associates Parham at 7 pm.