Benna Girls to contest 2020 Olympic Qualifiers

By Carlena Knight

The Antigua and Barbuda Senior Women’s football team, the Benna Girls, began their campaign today in the 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago.



With the match scheduled for 5 pm local time against the home team, the Benna Girls, comprised of a 20-member squad, will have their hands full in Group A.



They will also face tough competition from Aruba, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic. Guyana, who already played a match earlier this week opted to withdraw from the tournament.



Empire Star Girls and Lady Hoppers FC boast the highest number of selections on the national team.



Karen Warner, Nikisha Samuel, Nicola Stewart and Rrisha Simon were chosen from Empire while Lakeisha Samuel, Arianne Whyte, Charleen Henry and Cadeejah Proctor were selected from Hoppers.



Delka Alfred and Kai Jacobs hail from the 5P’s Wadadli camp while Trendsetters had a lone selection in Tyana Simon.



Fort Road players had three players making the team, namely Devikka Tittle, Danesia Wilson and Elka Joseph while Cutting Edge FC have a lone representative in Shunnye Christopher.



Nadasta James, Jahira James and Georgetta Lewis were selected from the Ottos Rangers Queens United team, while Sonja Henry and Sabrina Tonge round off the squad from Lady SAP FC.



Lisa Cole is the Head Coach, Devita Samuel is the Assistant Coach, and the Manager is Joella Potter-Isaac. The Physiotherapist is Shunella Roache and the Equipment Manager is Patrice Maile.



The Benna Girls will also face the Dominican Republic on Friday at 2:30 pm, on Sunday they will play against Aruba and on Tuesday against St. Kitts-Nevis at the same time.



All matches will be played at the Ato Bolden Stadium in Trinidad.