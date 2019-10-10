Benna Girls suffer huge loss in final CONCACAF qualifier

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda’s senior women footballers ended their CON­CA­CAF Olympic Qual­i­fi­er campaign on a sour note after they were hammered 10-nil by neighbours and rivals St Kitts & Nevis at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Monday.

Playing in the opening match of a double-header, St Kitts and Nevis were led by a hat-trick from Cloey Uddenberg in the eighth, 21st and 36th minute, as well as double strikes from Brittney Lawrence in the 63rd and 71st minutes and Phoenetia Browne in the 38th and 48th.

Entering the match with a one-point difference on the T&T women, Josanna Williams quickly handed St Kitts and Nevis the advantage with her item in the fourth minute and literally opened the floodgates thereafter, as they scored goals at will. The other St Kitts and Nevis goal came from Caroline Springer in the 58th.

The result meant St Kitts and Nevis, who had won their first-ever game against a T&T team, won the group with 10 points while the Dominican Republic finished second with eight points. T&T secured third spot with seven points.

Antigua and Barbuda finished fourth with three points while Aruba finished at the bottom of the standings without a point.