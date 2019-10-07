Benna Girls Eliminated From Olympic Qualifiers

By Carlena Knight

The Senior Women’s football team, the Benna Girls, have been eliminated from the ongoing CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after suffering their second straight loss on Friday.

This means that Antigua and Barbuda will not move on to the next round of qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Playing at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Trinidad, the Benna Girls went under to the Dominican Republic 2-0 in their Group A encounter.

This follows their upsetting opening 5-0 loss to the home team last Wednesday at the same venue.

The Benna Girls now dropped to fourth on the five-team standings without a point while the Dominican Republic moved to first with seven.

They will face Aruba — who also have been eliminated — and St Kitts and Nevis in their final two matches later this week.