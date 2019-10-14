Benna Boys Edge Out Guyana Jaguars

By Carlena Knight

The Senior Men’s football team, the Benna Boys, pulled off a much-needed win over the weekend.

The Benna Boys edged out the Guyana Jaguars 2-1 on Friday evening at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds in front of over 600 spectators.

Quinton Griffith got the ball rolling for the home team as early as the 15th minute while, three minutes later, a strike by Junior Benjamin gave the Benna Boys the edge before the half.

With the second half underway, Guyana came out with a more dominant approach while the Benna Boys quite seemingly settled to go into a defensive front.

The Jaguars got a goal back in the second half but, despite a number of chances, could not find the equalising goal.

This is the second straight win for the Benna Boys in the ongoing CONCACAF Nation’s League tournament as they defeated Aruba last month at the ABFA Technical Centre in Paynters.